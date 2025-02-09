Left Menu

Call for Unifying Religious Donation Laws Sparks Debate

Alok Kumar, VHP international president, urges the Indian government to implement a uniform law for religious donations across all faiths. He highlights the inconsistency of current laws and stresses that temple governance should be in the hands of devotees. The VHP is planning widespread advocacy for this cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:04 IST
In a bold address, VHP international president Alok Kumar urged the Indian government to enact a unified law for religious donations applicable to all faiths. Presently, different religious communities are governed by separate laws concerning their donations, leading to disparities.

Kumar emphasized that while lands donated to Allah transform into Waqf property, donations made by Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs don't adhere to uniform legal standards. He recalled the Waqf Act of 1954 and urged the government to introduce a common legislation for all.

The VHP also committed to 'reclaiming' temples in Kashi and Mathura and advocated for the liberation of Hindu temples from government oversight. Kumar asserted that freeing temples could significantly boost revenue for communities and address welfare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

