Call for Unifying Religious Donation Laws Sparks Debate

In a bold address, VHP international president Alok Kumar urged the Indian government to enact a unified law for religious donations applicable to all faiths. Presently, different religious communities are governed by separate laws concerning their donations, leading to disparities.

Kumar emphasized that while lands donated to Allah transform into Waqf property, donations made by Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs don't adhere to uniform legal standards. He recalled the Waqf Act of 1954 and urged the government to introduce a common legislation for all.

The VHP also committed to 'reclaiming' temples in Kashi and Mathura and advocated for the liberation of Hindu temples from government oversight. Kumar asserted that freeing temples could significantly boost revenue for communities and address welfare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)