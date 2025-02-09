Tragic Mukkawar Chowk Incident Spurs Investigation
Two women have been booked for allegedly abetting a woman's suicide in Maharashtra's Latur district. Following an altercation involving 'bhandara', the victim, Sangita Biradar, reportedly set herself ablaze on February 1. She died from burn injuries on February 5, prompting her daughter's complaint to police.
Authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have charged two women in connection with the suicide of Sangita Biradar, a 40-year-old woman. The incident follows a confrontation on February 1 at Mukkawar Chowk in Udgir, where the victim was allegedly assaulted.
According to police reports, Biradar set herself on fire following the altercation, which began after she threw 'bhandara', a traditional yellow powder, on the accused. She succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at Vilasrao Desmukh Government Medical College and Hospital on February 5.
The charges were filed after a complaint from Biradar's daughter. Law enforcement is actively seeking to apprehend the two women involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
