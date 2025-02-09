Tragic Mukkawar Chowk Incident Spurs Investigation

Authorities in Maharashtra's Latur district have charged two women in connection with the suicide of Sangita Biradar, a 40-year-old woman. The incident follows a confrontation on February 1 at Mukkawar Chowk in Udgir, where the victim was allegedly assaulted.

According to police reports, Biradar set herself on fire following the altercation, which began after she threw 'bhandara', a traditional yellow powder, on the accused. She succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at Vilasrao Desmukh Government Medical College and Hospital on February 5.

The charges were filed after a complaint from Biradar's daughter. Law enforcement is actively seeking to apprehend the two women involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)