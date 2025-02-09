Scindia's Suspended Staff: Mishandled Public Appeals

Five government employees have been suspended over allegations of discarding applications received during a public hearing hosted by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The event, part of the 'Jan Sunwai' initiative, took place in Picchore, Shivpuri.

According to a social media announcement from Scindia's office, some applications were found in a dustbin despite explicit instructions to list and address them promptly. The office attributed the incident to planned actions by anti-social elements and confirmed that the registration of a case is underway.

A local district official stated that three patwaris and two clerical staff have been immediately suspended for their negligence in handling the applications. Investigations continue to uncover more details on the incident.

