Uttar Pradesh Fights Misinformation Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a crackdown on misinformation, targeting 14 social media accounts on the platform X for allegedly posting misleading content regarding the Maha Kumbh event, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

This action is a part of an intensified effort to oversee social media under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar. The state aims to maintain vigilance on such platforms to curb the spread of misinformation, particularly around major gatherings like the Maha Kumbh, the statement emphasized.

In a recent case, an outdated video from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, was inaccurately attributed to an event in Prayagraj, misleading viewers into believing it depicted Uttar Pradesh police mistreating devotees at the Maha Kumbh. Investigations confirmed the video's true origin, prompting authorities to file FIRs against the responsible accounts and proceed with legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)