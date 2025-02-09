Uttar Pradesh Fights Misinformation Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025
The Uttar Pradesh government has taken action against 14 social media accounts on platform X for spreading misleading content about the Maha Kumbh. This follows increased scrutiny under the directive of the state's police chief. The action includes legal proceedings to prevent misinformation during large events.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a crackdown on misinformation, targeting 14 social media accounts on the platform X for allegedly posting misleading content regarding the Maha Kumbh event, according to an official statement released on Sunday.
This action is a part of an intensified effort to oversee social media under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Prashant Kumar. The state aims to maintain vigilance on such platforms to curb the spread of misinformation, particularly around major gatherings like the Maha Kumbh, the statement emphasized.
In a recent case, an outdated video from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, was inaccurately attributed to an event in Prayagraj, misleading viewers into believing it depicted Uttar Pradesh police mistreating devotees at the Maha Kumbh. Investigations confirmed the video's true origin, prompting authorities to file FIRs against the responsible accounts and proceed with legal actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Food Security Threatened: Ration Traders' Strike Sparks Legal Action Warning
YSRCP Leader Opposes Medical College Privatization, Vows Legal Action
FIITJEE Coaching Centers Shutdown Sparks Legal Action in Delhi-NCR
Anjali Damania Vows Legal Action Amid Maharashtra Political Scandal
MBA Student Faces Legal Action Over Controversial Social Media Post