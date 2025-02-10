Left Menu

India Eyes U.S. Partnership for Combat Vehicles and Jet Engines

India is negotiating with the U.S. for the purchase and co-production of combat vehicles and a jet engine deal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with President Donald Trump. Traditionally reliant on Russia, India is looking to strengthen its defense ties with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:11 IST
India Eyes U.S. Partnership for Combat Vehicles and Jet Engines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic pivot, India is engaging in discussions with the United States to purchase and co-produce combat vehicles and finalize a significant fighter jet engine deal. This development comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet President Donald Trump this week.

Historically, India, the world's largest importer of arms, has leaned heavily on Russian military resources. Yet, as President Trump urged Modi to procure more U.S. defense equipment, India is now exploring the potential for fairer trade relationships with America. Talks have focused on co-producing Stryker combat vehicles, utilized by the U.S. Army, as well as jet engines, according to sources.

Officials from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd are scheduled to meet with U.S. counterparts to advance the jet engine collaboration, which aims for a March deadline. The negotiations occur as India's foreign ministry announced that trade, defense, and technology would headline Modi's diplomatic agenda in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

