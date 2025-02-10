Left Menu

Rushdie Faces Attacker in New York Trial

Lawyers begin opening statements as the trial for Hadi Matar, charged with attempting to murder author Salman Rushdie, commences. Rushdie, who survived a stabbing attack, is set to testify. Matar, having pleaded not guilty, faces charges of attempted murder amid allegations of terrorist motivations.

Salman Rushdie Image Credit: Flickr

The trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder esteemed author Salman Rushdie, commenced with opening statements by lawyers on Monday.

Rushdie, aged 77, who miraculously survived the brazen onstage stabbing, is expected to provide pivotal testimony during the proceedings. This marks the first time Rushdie will confront Matar since the shocking assault more than two years ago.

Matar faces charges of attempted murder and assault after allegedly stabbing Rushdie multiple times during a lecture in western New York. The trial will include video evidence, and a separate federal terrorism-related indictment awaits Matar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

