Rushdie Faces Attacker in New York Trial

The trial of Hadi Matar, accused of attempting to murder esteemed author Salman Rushdie, commenced with opening statements by lawyers on Monday.

Rushdie, aged 77, who miraculously survived the brazen onstage stabbing, is expected to provide pivotal testimony during the proceedings. This marks the first time Rushdie will confront Matar since the shocking assault more than two years ago.

Matar faces charges of attempted murder and assault after allegedly stabbing Rushdie multiple times during a lecture in western New York. The trial will include video evidence, and a separate federal terrorism-related indictment awaits Matar.

