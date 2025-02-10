Left Menu

Gunfire Erupts Near Nanded Gurdwara: Two Injured

Two individuals were injured in a shooting incident near a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra. One of the victims is reportedly a murder suspect released on parole. Authorities have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Updated: 10-02-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:15 IST
On Monday, a shooting occurred near a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, injuring two individuals, police reports revealed. Among the injured is one person believed to be a murder suspect who was out on parole.

Local authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway to uncover the details of the incident. Police are working diligently to piece together the events that led to the gunfire.

The community remains on edge as law enforcement continues to analyze the scene, seeking any clues or evidence that may lead to the apprehension of those involved in this criminal act.

