Fugitive in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case Arrested After Year-Long Manhunt

Authorities have apprehended Shejil at Coimbatore Airport, marking the end of his year-long evasion following his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident. The incident, which claimed the life of an elderly woman and caused severe injuries to a young girl, had the community on edge.

Shejil, a native of Purameri, was brought back to Kerala by a Vatakara police team after a lookout notice was issued for him. The accident occurred last February on a national highway in Vadakara Chorode, and despite numerous efforts, tracing the perpetrator initially proved difficult.

The significant breakthrough in the case came after authorities discovered Shejil had filed a false insurance claim, leading them to identify and seize the vehicle involved. This development enabled police to connect the dots and eventually charge him with culpable homicide.

