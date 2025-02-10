Left Menu

Fugitive in Fatal Hit-and-Run Case Arrested After Year-Long Manhunt

A hit-and-run fugitive, Shejil, was captured at Coimbatore Airport, ending a year-long pursuit following a tragic accident that killed a woman and severely injured her granddaughter in Kerala. Shejil, who fled to a Gulf nation, was tracked down thanks to a police breakthrough involving an insurance claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:50 IST
  • India

Authorities have apprehended Shejil at Coimbatore Airport, marking the end of his year-long evasion following his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident. The incident, which claimed the life of an elderly woman and caused severe injuries to a young girl, had the community on edge.

Shejil, a native of Purameri, was brought back to Kerala by a Vatakara police team after a lookout notice was issued for him. The accident occurred last February on a national highway in Vadakara Chorode, and despite numerous efforts, tracing the perpetrator initially proved difficult.

The significant breakthrough in the case came after authorities discovered Shejil had filed a false insurance claim, leading them to identify and seize the vehicle involved. This development enabled police to connect the dots and eventually charge him with culpable homicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

