Drone Assault in Kyiv: Fires, Injuries, and Damage Unveiled

Russian drone attacks ignited fires in Kyiv and injured a woman in Sumy, causing significant damage. The Ukrainian military reported shooting down numerous drones, although some caused a fire in a non-residential Kyiv building. A woman was hospitalised after the attacks damaged houses in Sumy, prompting evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight, Russian drone attacks have sparked fires in Kyiv and injured a woman in Sumy, creating widespread damage, according to Ukrainian authorities on Monday.

The Ukrainian military announced that they successfully downed 61 out of 83 drones, with 22 potentially neutralized by electronic warfare efforts. Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, indicated that no injuries were reported from a fire sparked at a non-residential building.

Meanwhile, Sumy's regional governor, Ihor Kalchenko, confirmed that a 38-year-old woman was hospitalized after drones damaged five houses. Emergency services documented the destruction, showcasing cars engulfed in flames and extensive property damage, including 300 shattered windows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

