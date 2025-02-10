Left Menu

Extremism Uncovered: Singapore Detains Housewife and Student

Singapore's Internal Security Department detained a housewife and a student for their involvement in extremist activities. Hamizah Hamzah, a self-radicalised housewife, and 18-year-old Nick Lee, an East Asian supremacist, were both influenced by violent ideologies, posing security concerns despite no imminent attack plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:41 IST
Extremism Uncovered: Singapore Detains Housewife and Student
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant move against extremist ideologies, Singapore's Internal Security Department (ISD) has detained two individuals, highlighting the persistent threat of self-radicalization. Among those apprehended is Hamizah Hamzah, a 56-year-old housewife, who became a fervent supporter of the Axis of Resistance (AOR) following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hamzah's radicalization journey led her to propagate anti-Israel narratives online, influencing over 1,000 members through various social media groups she administered. Despite having no plans for armed violence, her commitment to spreading extremist propaganda prompted her detention under the ISA.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old student Nick Lee was detained under similar charges. An advocate of East Asian supremacist ideologies, Lee's radicalization involved idolizing far-right extremists and spreading hateful rhetoric against Muslims and other ethnic groups. Although his attack plans were still aspirational, his actions raised significant security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025