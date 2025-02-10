Extremism Uncovered: Singapore Detains Housewife and Student

In a significant move against extremist ideologies, Singapore's Internal Security Department (ISD) has detained two individuals, highlighting the persistent threat of self-radicalization. Among those apprehended is Hamizah Hamzah, a 56-year-old housewife, who became a fervent supporter of the Axis of Resistance (AOR) following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Hamzah's radicalization journey led her to propagate anti-Israel narratives online, influencing over 1,000 members through various social media groups she administered. Despite having no plans for armed violence, her commitment to spreading extremist propaganda prompted her detention under the ISA.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old student Nick Lee was detained under similar charges. An advocate of East Asian supremacist ideologies, Lee's radicalization involved idolizing far-right extremists and spreading hateful rhetoric against Muslims and other ethnic groups. Although his attack plans were still aspirational, his actions raised significant security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)