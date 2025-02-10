Five Arrested in Alleged Forced Conversion Case
In a controversial case in Purana Dhampur, authorities arrested five individuals, including two clerics and the family of a Muslim woman, for allegedly converting a Hindu man to Islam and solemnizing his nikah. The arrests came following a complaint by the man's father under a religious conversion law.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Purana Dhampur have taken decisive action, apprehending five people on charges related to forced religious conversion. Among those detained are two clerics, as well as the family members of a Muslim woman implicated in the case.
Jaswant Singh, father of the victim, filed a legal complaint alleging that his son Mukul was forcibly converted to Islam after being taken to a madrasa. The conversion was reportedly followed by the improper solemnization of a nikah, leading to widespread concern.
The police have charged all five under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Investigations are ongoing as law enforcement officials delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the case, noted Additional Superintendent of Police Dharam Singh Marchal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- conversion
- arrest
- nikkah
- Uttar Pradesh
- cleric
- religion
- probe
- Hindu
- Muslim
- law
ALSO READ
Uniform Civil Code implementation not to target any religion, it is a legal instrument to end all evil practices: Uttarakhand CM Dhami.
Cong will never tolerate exploitation of poor in name of religion: Mallikarjun Kharge in Mhow.
Congress Demands Probe into Alleged Assault on Rithala Candidate
India Probes EU and Japan for PVC Paste Resin Dumping
Undersea Tensions: NATO Probes Baltic Cable Damage