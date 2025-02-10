Five Arrested in Alleged Forced Conversion Case

Authorities in Purana Dhampur have taken decisive action, apprehending five people on charges related to forced religious conversion. Among those detained are two clerics, as well as the family members of a Muslim woman implicated in the case.

Jaswant Singh, father of the victim, filed a legal complaint alleging that his son Mukul was forcibly converted to Islam after being taken to a madrasa. The conversion was reportedly followed by the improper solemnization of a nikah, leading to widespread concern.

The police have charged all five under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Investigations are ongoing as law enforcement officials delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding the case, noted Additional Superintendent of Police Dharam Singh Marchal.

