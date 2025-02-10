Kerala's CSR Scam: Unraveling a Fraudulent Ploy

The Crime Branch of the Kerala Police has been tasked with investigating a high-profile fake CSR fund scam that deceived many across the state. The scam involved bogus promises of discounted laptops, two-wheelers, and household appliances.

State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb directed the transfer of 34 cases lodged across different police stations to the Crime Branch. This move aims to ensure a precise and thorough investigation due to the widespread and sensational nature of the fraud.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of Anandu Krishnan, accused of swindling several crores from victims by claiming the discounts were part of NGOs' Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. With an estimated total defrauded amount of around 37 crore, the probe continues to widen with numerous complaints surfacing from various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)