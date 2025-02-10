Bangladesh Court Acquits Editor in Abduction Plot Case

In a pivotal legal development, a court in Bangladesh has acquitted a renowned newspaper editor of charges related to a convoluted plot intended to abduct and murder the son of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The accused, who faced a legal battle since 2015, finally received a verdict in his favor on Monday.

The judgment, pronounced by Dhaka 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tarique Aziz, overturned the previous sentence, declaring the accusations as false and fabricated. This verdict also impacts several other individuals, sentenced in absentia, who were allegedly involved in the same case.

The acquitted editor, Mahmudur, expressed his determination to continue opposing what he describes as fascism in Bangladesh. This case initially implicated several prominent figures, sparking significant controversy and speculation on political motivations behind the accusations.

