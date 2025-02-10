Left Menu

Rocket Shells Discovered in Patiala Garbage Dump

Seven rocket shells were discovered in a garbage dump in Patiala, Punjab. No explosives were found in the shells, according to Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu. The police have initiated further investigations into the find.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:53 IST
  • India

In a startling discovery, seven rocket shells were unearthed from a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district, as confirmed by a senior police official on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General Mandeep Singh Sidhu of Punjab Police stated that no explosives were found within the retrieved shells.

The police have launched further investigations to determine the origins and implications of this find.

