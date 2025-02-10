Parliamentary Parole: The Controversy Around J&K MP's Temporary Freedom
The Delhi High Court has granted a two-day custody parole to J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to attend Parliament. Facing trial for terror funding, Rashid's custody parole raised security concerns, highlighting debates on the rights of imprisoned parliamentarians and procedural security issues.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has granted a temporary two-day custody parole to jailed Jammu & Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to participate in the ongoing Parliament session. The decision was issued by Justice Vikas Mahajan, permitting Rashid to attend on February 11 and 13, under strict security conditions.
Custody parole involves prisoners being escorted by armed police to specific locations, raising security issues, especially within Parliament premises. While Rashid's legal team argued his attendance was crucial for his constituency's representation during the budget session, the National Investigation Agency voiced strong opposition, citing security concerns.
Rashid's legal challenges include accusations of funding separatist activities in J&K. The case reflects broader questions about the prerogatives of elected officials in custody and the operational challenges of ensuring security in sensitive governmental contexts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
