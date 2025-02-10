Left Menu

Parliamentary Parole: The Controversy Around J&K MP's Temporary Freedom

The Delhi High Court has granted a two-day custody parole to J&K MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to attend Parliament. Facing trial for terror funding, Rashid's custody parole raised security concerns, highlighting debates on the rights of imprisoned parliamentarians and procedural security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:10 IST
Parliamentary Parole: The Controversy Around J&K MP's Temporary Freedom
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted a temporary two-day custody parole to jailed Jammu & Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, allowing him to participate in the ongoing Parliament session. The decision was issued by Justice Vikas Mahajan, permitting Rashid to attend on February 11 and 13, under strict security conditions.

Custody parole involves prisoners being escorted by armed police to specific locations, raising security issues, especially within Parliament premises. While Rashid's legal team argued his attendance was crucial for his constituency's representation during the budget session, the National Investigation Agency voiced strong opposition, citing security concerns.

Rashid's legal challenges include accusations of funding separatist activities in J&K. The case reflects broader questions about the prerogatives of elected officials in custody and the operational challenges of ensuring security in sensitive governmental contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025