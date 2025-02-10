Left Menu

China's Open Door to Dalai Lama: Revisiting Diplomatic Dialogues

China shows willingness to engage in discussions regarding the Dalai Lama's future, on the condition he forsakes separatist claims. This development comes in light of the death of Gyalo Thondup, his elder brother, who was a former unofficial envoy. Beijing remains cautious given past separatist tensions.

China's Open Door to Dalai Lama: Revisiting Diplomatic Dialogues
Dalai Lama

China's foreign ministry has expressed hope for a potential shift in the Dalai Lama's political stance, urging him to 'return to the right path.' This comment came during a regular press briefing held on Monday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun indicated that China is open to talks concerning the Dalai Lama's future, contingent upon his rejection of any movement to split the country. The comments coincided with the recent death of Gyalo Thondup, the Dalai Lama's elder brother and a former unofficial envoy, who passed away at the age of 97 in Kalimpong, India.

Despite the gesture, official dialogue between Beijing and the Dalai Lama's representatives has been nonexistent since 2010, with Beijing labeling him a separatist. The death of Thondup marks another chapter in the complex geopolitical history between China and the Tibetan leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

