Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Urgent Measures in Wildlife Conflict Zones
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and MP of Wayanad, visited forest-fringe villages addressing issues of human-animal conflicts. After observing inadequate trenches meant to deter elephants, she advocated for immediate measures and structural improvements to ensure the safety and trust of local residents.
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP, took a proactive step on Monday by engaging with villagers in her constituency plagued by human-animal conflicts.
Visiting Uchakkulam settlement in Muthedam, Gandhi criticized outdated trenches for failing to prevent elephant incursions, stressing the villagers' concerns were legitimate.
Proposing a protective wall and employing local labor under a government scheme to fortify the trenches, Gandhi emphasized restoring trust and ensuring safety for local residents.
