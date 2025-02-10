Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Urgent Measures in Wildlife Conflict Zones

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and MP of Wayanad, visited forest-fringe villages addressing issues of human-animal conflicts. After observing inadequate trenches meant to deter elephants, she advocated for immediate measures and structural improvements to ensure the safety and trust of local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:36 IST
Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP, took a proactive step on Monday by engaging with villagers in her constituency plagued by human-animal conflicts.

Visiting Uchakkulam settlement in Muthedam, Gandhi criticized outdated trenches for failing to prevent elephant incursions, stressing the villagers' concerns were legitimate.

Proposing a protective wall and employing local labor under a government scheme to fortify the trenches, Gandhi emphasized restoring trust and ensuring safety for local residents.

