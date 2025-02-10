Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Urgent Measures in Wildlife Conflict Zones

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP, took a proactive step on Monday by engaging with villagers in her constituency plagued by human-animal conflicts.

Visiting Uchakkulam settlement in Muthedam, Gandhi criticized outdated trenches for failing to prevent elephant incursions, stressing the villagers' concerns were legitimate.

Proposing a protective wall and employing local labor under a government scheme to fortify the trenches, Gandhi emphasized restoring trust and ensuring safety for local residents.

