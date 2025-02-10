Lawyers' Uproar in Islamabad: Supreme Court Judge Appointments Under Fire
In Islamabad, hundreds of lawyers protested against the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's (JCP) meeting, aimed at appointing eight Supreme Court judges. Contention arose over decisions opposed by judges and political parties, amidst allegations of governmental influence on judiciary appointments. Traffic disruptions and suspensions like Metro services heightened public inconvenience.
On Monday, Islamabad witnessed a significant protest as hundreds of lawyers descended upon the capital to decry the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's meeting scheduled to appoint eight Supreme Court judges. Despite the opposition from apex court judges and various legal bodies, the meeting pressed on, stirring notable controversy.
The confrontation saw the Police blocking key access points to the Red Zone, where pivotal government buildings, including the Supreme Court, are located. The demonstrators, chanting slogans of freedom and unity, were ultimately stopped from advancing further, leading to a tense standoff and sporadic clashes with law enforcement.
The protest, fueled by disputes over the recent 26th Constitutional Amendment and transfers of judicial figures, caused a ripple effect on daily life. Closure of roads induced significant traffic snarls, and metro services between Islamabad and Rawalpindi were suspended, creating considerable inconvenience for residents and commuters alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
