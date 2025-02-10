Supreme Court Questions Delhi Police on 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Acquittals

The Supreme Court of India on Monday took the Delhi Police to task for not filing appeals against acquittals in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases, emphasizing that such prosecutions should be pursued with earnestness.

A bench composed of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed their concerns to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, stressing that special leave petitions should not be mere formalities, but fought with genuine intent.

Senior advocate HS Phoolka highlighted that previous police appeals were administrative formalities rather than sincere efforts. The court was informed that letters were written to file appeals in six acquittal cases, and the bench has scheduled further hearings for February 17, in response to a PIL by S Gurlad Singh Kahlon concerning unresolved cases from the 1984 riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)