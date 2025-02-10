Engineer Resigns Over Alleged Labour Law Violations
Junior engineer Rohan Kamble from Maharashtra resigned, citing violation of labour laws and basic human values. He claimed duties unrelated to his role, burdening him with non-engineering tasks. Despite efforts by superiors to reduce his workload, he decided to quit, stating he felt 'exploited'.
- Country:
- India
In a striking move, Rohan Kamble, a junior engineer from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, has tendered his resignation, citing alleged violations of labour laws and basic human decency. The resignation was addressed to the additional chief secretary of his department.
Kamble, responsible for overseeing police department tasks and government guesthouse maintenance, claims he was burdened with duties beyond his official remit. This included tasks associated with MPSC and UPSC exams, and meetings chaired by politicians, which he felt harkened to 'labour work in the pre-Independence era'.
Despite attempts by his superiors to ease his workload, Kamble opted to resign, declaring, 'I am not a slave anymore,' and alleging mental and financial exploitation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Unity: Maharashtra's 76th Republic Day
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations in college at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.
Fiery Protests: Self-Immolation Attempts on Republic Day in Maharashtra
Manipur and Maharashtra Shine at 38th National Games Triathlon
A person suspected to have contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a nerve disorder, dies in Maharashtra's Solapur: Health officials.