Left Menu

Engineer Resigns Over Alleged Labour Law Violations

Junior engineer Rohan Kamble from Maharashtra resigned, citing violation of labour laws and basic human values. He claimed duties unrelated to his role, burdening him with non-engineering tasks. Despite efforts by superiors to reduce his workload, he decided to quit, stating he felt 'exploited'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:53 IST
Engineer Resigns Over Alleged Labour Law Violations
Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking move, Rohan Kamble, a junior engineer from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, has tendered his resignation, citing alleged violations of labour laws and basic human decency. The resignation was addressed to the additional chief secretary of his department.

Kamble, responsible for overseeing police department tasks and government guesthouse maintenance, claims he was burdened with duties beyond his official remit. This included tasks associated with MPSC and UPSC exams, and meetings chaired by politicians, which he felt harkened to 'labour work in the pre-Independence era'.

Despite attempts by his superiors to ease his workload, Kamble opted to resign, declaring, 'I am not a slave anymore,' and alleging mental and financial exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025