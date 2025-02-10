Engineer Resigns Over Alleged Labour Law Violations

In a striking move, Rohan Kamble, a junior engineer from Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, has tendered his resignation, citing alleged violations of labour laws and basic human decency. The resignation was addressed to the additional chief secretary of his department.

Kamble, responsible for overseeing police department tasks and government guesthouse maintenance, claims he was burdened with duties beyond his official remit. This included tasks associated with MPSC and UPSC exams, and meetings chaired by politicians, which he felt harkened to 'labour work in the pre-Independence era'.

Despite attempts by his superiors to ease his workload, Kamble opted to resign, declaring, 'I am not a slave anymore,' and alleging mental and financial exploitation.

