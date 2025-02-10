Left Menu

Bangladeshi Trio Arrested in Fraudulent Iraq Travel Plot

Three Bangladeshi brothers were arrested by Chhattisgarh police's ATS in Mumbai for staying in India illegally and planning to travel to Iraq using forged documents. They had acquired fake Indian IDs with Arif's aid. A case has been registered under several legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:04 IST
Bangladeshi Trio Arrested in Fraudulent Iraq Travel Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the Chhattisgarh police's anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested three Bangladeshi nationals residing in India illegally. The trio allegedly plotted to travel to Iraq using forged documents, police announced Monday.

According to Rajshri Mishra, Superintendent of Police, the accused, identified as Mohammad Ismail, Sheikh Akbar, and Sheikh Sajan, hail from Jessore district in Bangladesh. They were apprehended in Mumbai following a tip-off about their travel plans.

The brothers possessed a range of fake documents, including Indian passports and Aadhaar cards. They claimed their trip to Iraq was for a religious tour. Authorities are now investigating Mohammed Arif, who allegedly facilitated the creation of these counterfeit documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025