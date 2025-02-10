Bangladeshi Trio Arrested in Fraudulent Iraq Travel Plot

In a significant operation, the Chhattisgarh police's anti-terrorism squad (ATS) arrested three Bangladeshi nationals residing in India illegally. The trio allegedly plotted to travel to Iraq using forged documents, police announced Monday.

According to Rajshri Mishra, Superintendent of Police, the accused, identified as Mohammad Ismail, Sheikh Akbar, and Sheikh Sajan, hail from Jessore district in Bangladesh. They were apprehended in Mumbai following a tip-off about their travel plans.

The brothers possessed a range of fake documents, including Indian passports and Aadhaar cards. They claimed their trip to Iraq was for a religious tour. Authorities are now investigating Mohammed Arif, who allegedly facilitated the creation of these counterfeit documents.

