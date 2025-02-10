Strengthening Security: Police Forces Lauded in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar praised police forces for their unwavering dedication and integrity. At the 68th All India Police Duty Meet, he emphasized the need for advanced technology to combat increasing crimes like cybercrime and financial fraud. The event includes competitions and promotes police efficiency.
In a commendable address, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar lauded the police forces as 'strong pillars of internal security' during the inauguration of the 68th All India Police Duty Meet in Ranchi. He praised their dedication and integrity in maintaining law and order amidst challenges.
The event, running from February 10-15, features teams from 20 states and Union Territories, alongside paramilitary forces, demonstrating police efficiency and enabling mutual cooperation. Governor Gangwar highlighted the rising challenges of cybercrime, financial fraud, and organized crime, urging the need for advanced technology and specialized skills.
The meet includes a rifle shooting contest, a band competition, and scientific aid to investigations. Participants will engage in 13 subjects, such as forensic science exams, police photography, and crime investigation law, enhancing their skills in tackling contemporary security issues.
