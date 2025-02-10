Stalled Progress: The Hurdles in the Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

In the face of growing skepticism surrounding the Egyptian and Qatari-mediated Gaza ceasefire process, an Israeli delegation returned from weekend talks in Doha. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed the return as looming doubts impede the initiative aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza.

Discussions concerning a multi-phase ceasefire, including a hostage-for-prisoner exchange, appear to be stymied. Palestinian negotiators cite a lack of trust between parties, attributing blame for breached ceasefire terms. Meanwhile, as U.S. President Donald Trump's suggested Gaza's transformation into a real estate venture gains traction in Israel, Egyptian officials express discontent over perceived Israeli hurdles in the ceasefire's execution.

Halfway through the 42-day ceasefire, allegations of violations abound. Hostage exchanges and humanitarian aid provisions lag amid mutual accusations between Israel and Hamas. In consequence, the progress of releasing remaining hostages, alongside Israel's troop withdrawal commitment, remains hampered. The physical condition of recently released hostages has further shocked Israeli public opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)