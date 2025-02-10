Man Booked for Triple Talaq Despite Ban

An Indore man is facing legal action for allegedly using the illegal triple talaq practice to divorce his wife. According to police, the incident occurred after the woman questioned her husband's alleged extramarital affairs.

The couple, originally from Mandsaur and married since 2018 with two children, saw their relationship unravel. The woman alleges that after confronting her husband, he voiced the banned talaq three times and ousted her and their children from the home.

She further accuses her in-laws of demanding dowry and harassing her physically and mentally. Police have charged the man and his parents under relevant laws, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

