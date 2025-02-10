Left Menu

Man Booked for Triple Talaq Despite Ban

A man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, was booked for allegedly divorcing his wife using the banned triple talaq method. The issue arose after she confronted him about illicit relations. The woman also accuses in-laws of dowry harassment. Police registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Act 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Indore man is facing legal action for allegedly using the illegal triple talaq practice to divorce his wife. According to police, the incident occurred after the woman questioned her husband's alleged extramarital affairs.

The couple, originally from Mandsaur and married since 2018 with two children, saw their relationship unravel. The woman alleges that after confronting her husband, he voiced the banned talaq three times and ousted her and their children from the home.

She further accuses her in-laws of demanding dowry and harassing her physically and mentally. Police have charged the man and his parents under relevant laws, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

