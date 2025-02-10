Supreme Court Stays NGT Order on Uttarakhand Officials
The Supreme Court has stayed a National Green Tribunal order requiring appearances from officials in an encroachment case in Uttarakhand. The decision was made by Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh after hearing legal representatives, granting temporary relief to state officials. Uttarakhand must file a relief application with the NGT within two weeks.
- Country:
- India
In a notable legal intervention, the Supreme Court stayed a National Green Tribunal directive that demanded personal appearances from key Uttarakhand officials in an ongoing encroachment case.
Presided over by Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh, the bench addressed submissions from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate A N S Nadkarni, ultimately providing relief to the state government.
The court instructed the Uttarakhand government to submit an application to the NGT, Delhi for relief within a two-week period, underscoring the need for compliance with environmental laws concerning public land and river bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Government Launches Investigation into Ramanagara Land Encroachment
Gujarat High Court Upholds Anti-Encroachment Drive on Religious Structures
Struggle for Yamuna: NGT's Battle Against Encroachments
Human Chain Protests Against Hill Encroachment Ignites Debate in Navi Mumbai
Himachal Pradesh Tackles Forest Encroachments Amid Legal Challenges