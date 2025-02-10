Tragic Bus Encounter: Cook's Gruesome Murder Unfolds in Delhi

In a shocking incident in Delhi, multiple police teams have been deployed to apprehend two men who allegedly murdered a cook named Manoj inside a bus after an altercation over spilled food, authorities reported on Monday.

The gruesome attack occurred when Manoj, after attending a wedding, accidentally spilled food on a bus seat and was brutally assaulted by the driver, Ashish, and his two aides. Despite initial challenges in identifying the victim, the police identified him through his brother's missing report and arrested one of the assailants.

Investigations revealed that the perpetrators beat Manoj and used an iron rod against him before dumping his unconscious body near the Bawana flyover. Police have arrested one suspect, Sushant Sharma, and are on a chase to capture the remaining attackers involved in this harrowing crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)