Seven Officials Arrested in Limpopo for Alleged Corruption in Driver’s License Scandal

Seven officials, aged between 37 and 62, were arrested on Monday for allegedly issuing learner's and driver's licenses without adhering to proper procedures in exchange for bribes. The arrests took place at the Thabazimbi Traffic Department in Limpopo as part of a broader crackdown on corruption within the province.

The suspects were apprehended during a joint operation conducted by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit in collaboration with the National Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) under "Operation Combination," an initiative targeting fraud and corruption in the issuance of driving licenses.

An extensive investigation into these illegal activities began in 2021, focusing on identifying corrupt officials within the licensing departments. This operation has now led to a total of 11 arrests related to alleged fraud and corruption at the Lephalale Licensing Department. Seven of these arrests were made over the past weekend, with all suspects making their initial court appearances on Monday.

During the operation, the Hawks seized electronic devices believed to contain crucial information that could aid ongoing investigations. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is still active, with more arrests expected in the coming days as efforts to eliminate fraudulent activities within Limpopo's licensing departments continue.

Brigadier Desmond Alexander, Limpopo Acting Head of the Hawks, praised the investigation team for their diligent work in apprehending the suspects. RTMC CEO Advocate Makhosini Msibi also welcomed the arrests, emphasizing the government’s commitment to addressing the root causes of road accidents and fatalities in South Africa.

“Fraud and corruption related to the issuing of driver’s licenses undermine government efforts to improve road safety,” Msibi stated. “These arrests highlight our dedication to ensuring that only qualified drivers are on our roads, which is essential for reducing accidents and saving lives.”

The suspects are expected to face charges related to fraud, corruption, and the unlawful issuance of official documents. They will appear in court again soon as the investigation progresses.

The RTMC and Hawks have reassured the public that they remain committed to rooting out corruption within the traffic departments and will continue to monitor and investigate any suspicious activities to uphold the integrity of South Africa’s road safety measures.