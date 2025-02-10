Labour Ministry Partners with FoundIt to Boost Job Opportunities for Indian Youth

In a landmark move to accelerate job creation and expand career opportunities for young job seekers, the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FoundIt (formerly Monster), one of India's leading job portals. The agreement was formalized in New Delhi today, in the esteemed presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

The primary objective of this MoU is to enhance both international and domestic employment opportunities for job seekers registered on the National Career Service (NCS) Portal. The partnership aims to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers, offering a streamlined and comprehensive employment ecosystem.

NCS Portal: A Gateway to Global Opportunities

Highlighting the NCS Portal's transformative role, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized its critical function in connecting millions of job seekers with prospective employers both in India and abroad. "The NCS Portal has become a vital gateway, facilitating the connection of job seekers with employment opportunities on a national and international scale. With the addition of 3,000 to 4,000 job postings daily, this MoU is expected to introduce 1.25 lakh international vacancies and over 10 lakh domestic vacancies annually, significantly boosting employment prospects for Indian youth," he stated.

Dr. Mandaviya further underlined the NCS Portal's robust infrastructure, connecting job seekers across a variety of industries. "With over 40 lakh employers registered and more than 4.40 crore vacancies mobilized since its inception, the portal ensures a continuous stream of job opportunities. At any given time, nearly 10 lakh vacancies are available, offering abundant prospects for young professionals," he added.

Global Expansion Through Strategic Integrations

Expanding its global footprint, the NCS Portal is now integrated with the e-Migrate platform, which facilitates overseas employment opportunities. Over 500 active Recruitment Agencies (RAs) registered with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have been onboarded through this platform. "This integration opens new doors for Indian professionals to secure credible, verified jobs abroad, ensuring their safety and career growth," Dr. Mandaviya noted.

He urged young job seekers to register on the NCS Portal to take full advantage of these career-enhancing opportunities. Additionally, he highlighted the portal’s integration with My Bharat and the SIDH portal, which focus on bridging skill gaps and making the youth more employable.

International Demand for Skilled Indian Workers

Secretary of MoLE, Smt. Sumita Dawra, emphasized the rising global demand for skilled Indian workers, particularly in countries like Germany, Finland, and across the Middle East. "This MoU will enable NCS to tap into these opportunities, facilitating vacancies for both blue-collar and white-collar jobs, and enhancing the career prospects of Indian job seekers," she said.

Industry Leaders Applaud the Partnership

V. Suresh, CEO of FoundIt, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, aligning it with the government's vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ "Employment is the cornerstone of economic growth. The government's commitment to creating better career opportunities is evident through the success of the NCS Portal, which connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities both in India and abroad," he stated.

Key Benefits of the MoU between MoLE and FoundIt:

Expanded Job Opportunities: Job seekers registered on the NCS Portal will now have access to a broader range of vacancies, not only within India but also across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, significantly enhancing their employment prospects. Seamless Job Integration: FoundIt will post job opportunities directly on the NCS Portal, gathering job demand from employers across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. These listings will be integrated into the NCS Portal via APIs, ensuring seamless access for job seekers. Inclusive Hiring Practices: The NCS Portal remains committed to providing equitable employment opportunities for women and persons with disabilities. This partnership will promote fair hiring practices, ensuring that underrepresented groups have equal access to job opportunities. Access to a Diverse Talent Pool: FoundIt will benefit from access to the NCS Portal's extensive and diverse talent pool. The Ministry of Labour & Employment will facilitate the integration of databases, enabling FoundIt to connect with a broad spectrum of candidates through a seamless technology interface, accessible both online and offline.

This MoU marks a significant milestone in the Ministry of Labour & Employment's mission to foster inclusive, widespread job creation and improve the employability of Indian youth on a global scale.