Coal Workers Unite: National Convention in Nagpur

The 19th triennial convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Khadan Mazdoor Sangh is scheduled for February 12-13 at Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Nagpur, announced a functionary. The event is significant for the coal industry, gathering around 800 representatives nationwide.

Affiliated with the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the organization represents registered labor groups within the coal sector. Union Coal and Mines Minister G. Kishan Reddy will grace the occasion as the chief guest, according to Akhil Bharatiya Khadan Mazdoor Sangh president Tikeshwar Rathore.

Key issues like coal workers' safety, medical facilities, contract labor conditions, CMPF pension improvements, and environmental concerns will be thoroughly discussed. Resolutions supporting both regular and contractual coal workers are expected to be passed, stated general secretary Sudhir Ghurde.

(With inputs from agencies.)