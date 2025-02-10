Assam Governor Advocates Swift Implementation of Welfare Schemes
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has urged district commissioners and police superintendents to expedite the implementation of eight welfare schemes initiated by Raj Bhavan. These schemes aim to enhance leadership and skill development among youth, relying on effective, transparent execution by dedicated officials.
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya called on district commissioners and superintendents of police to prioritize the rollout of eight newly introduced welfare schemes. In a video conference, Acharya emphasized the importance of their roles in ensuring these programs benefit the state's citizens.
Highlighting the dedication required, Acharya stressed that the success of these initiatives hinges on efficient and transparent execution. He outlined that these schemes, including the Governor Assam's Pratibha Protsahan Yojana and the Vishwakarma Samman, are designed to foster leadership and skill development in young individuals.
The Raj Bhavan plans to support these efforts by providing necessary logistics and resources. Acharya reiterated the importance of ensuring that the benefits of these programs reach every individual in society, underscoring the essential contribution of local leaders in this mission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
