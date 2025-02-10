Chaos at USAID Headquarters Amid Administration Shutdown Orders
Scores of USAID employees were turned away from their Washington headquarters following a court's temporary block of a Trump administration order, which aimed to significantly reduce staff counts amid program dismantling. Confusion abounded due to mixed messages, leaving employees uncertain about access and job status.
Officials and federal officers denied entry to numerous USAID employees at its Washington headquarters on Monday, after a judge blocked a Trump administration directive to drastically reduce staff globally.
Only a select few were allowed inside, causing frustration and confusion among employees, some of whom were misled by conflicting emails.
The Trump administration had also ordered a halt to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau operations, compounding uncertainty across federal agencies and raising legal challenges.
