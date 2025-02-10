Left Menu

Chaos at USAID Headquarters Amid Administration Shutdown Orders

Scores of USAID employees were turned away from their Washington headquarters following a court's temporary block of a Trump administration order, which aimed to significantly reduce staff counts amid program dismantling. Confusion abounded due to mixed messages, leaving employees uncertain about access and job status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Officials and federal officers denied entry to numerous USAID employees at its Washington headquarters on Monday, after a judge blocked a Trump administration directive to drastically reduce staff globally.

Only a select few were allowed inside, causing frustration and confusion among employees, some of whom were misled by conflicting emails.

The Trump administration had also ordered a halt to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau operations, compounding uncertainty across federal agencies and raising legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

