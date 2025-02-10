Palestinian Policy Shift: Ending Stipends to Prisoners' Families

In a significant policy shift, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has decided to terminate a controversial system that provided stipends to the families of Palestinian prisoners involved in attacks on Israel.

This move is aimed at fostering improved relations with the Trump administration, which, along with Israel, has criticized the so-called 'martyrs fund' for allegedly incentivizing violence.

Under the revised framework, family assistance will hinge on financial need rather than time spent in incarceration, marking a departure from the previous practice. This system will now be administered by an external foundation, awaiting reactions from the United States and Israel.

