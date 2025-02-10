Italy in Hot Water: ICC Investigates Release of Libyan Officer
The International Criminal Court (ICC) is probing Italy's release of Osama Elmasry Njeem, a Libyan officer wanted for war crimes. His release after arrest in Italy has ignited political outrage. The ICC may refer the case to its governing body or the UN Security Council for further action.
In a dramatic twist at The Hague, the International Criminal Court (ICC) launched an investigation into Italy's controversial release of Osama Elmasry Njeem, a Libyan military officer wanted for war crimes. The move has sparked political outrage and legal turmoil in Italy.
On his release, Italy's Justice Minister Carlo Nordio pointed to alleged errors in the ICC's arrest warrant for Njeem, suspected of horrific crimes in Libya. His return to Libya has led to backlash from Italian opposition parties and initiated a legal probe into Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
The ICC investigation could escalate, potentially involving the court's governing body or even the United Nations Security Council. The case continues to develop, with Italy set to present its case, although no decision timeline has been provided.
(With inputs from agencies.)
