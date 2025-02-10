Tragic Fall: Under-Construction Brawl Leads to Fatality

A tragic incident occurred in Greater Faridabad when a man died and his wife was injured after they fell from the first floor of an under-construction building. The incident took place during a heated argument over alcohol consumption, police reported.

According to Station House Officer Surendra Singh, the couple, identified as Ravi (30) and Bhagwati (26), who both worked as laborers, were involved in an altercation on Sunday night. During the argument, they moved to the first floor of the building, where they collided with a raw grill and plummeted to the ground.

The precarious grill gave way, causing them to fall onto a heap of bricks below. Ravi was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Bhagwati was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment, officials confirmed.

