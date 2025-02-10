Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Under-Construction Brawl Leads to Fatality

A man named Ravi died and his wife Bhagwati was injured after falling from the first floor of an under-construction building due to a brawl over alcohol in Greater Faridabad. The argument led them to accidentally fall from a raw grill from the building's first floor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:38 IST
A tragic incident occurred in Greater Faridabad when a man died and his wife was injured after they fell from the first floor of an under-construction building. The incident took place during a heated argument over alcohol consumption, police reported.

According to Station House Officer Surendra Singh, the couple, identified as Ravi (30) and Bhagwati (26), who both worked as laborers, were involved in an altercation on Sunday night. During the argument, they moved to the first floor of the building, where they collided with a raw grill and plummeted to the ground.

The precarious grill gave way, causing them to fall onto a heap of bricks below. Ravi was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Bhagwati was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

