Kerala High Court's 'Legal Pinch' on Bail: Taming Trespass and Vandalism

The Kerala High Court has set a new precedent, making waves in legal circles with its stance on bail conditions for those accused of property damage through trespass.

In a significant move, the court now suggests that accused individuals must deposit the amount equivalent to the damages as a condition for obtaining bail, a guideline that could reshape legal protocols.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan emphasized the dual role of such deposits, serving as deterrence against vandalism and ensuring victim compensation, while also being refundable if the accused is exonerated. The legal community is keenly watching as this unfolds, predicting a potential decline in vandalism cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)