Kerala High Court's 'Legal Pinch' on Bail: Taming Trespass and Vandalism
The Kerala High Court suggests that individuals accused of trespassing and damaging private property should deposit damages as a bail condition. This 'legal pinch' aims to deter vandalism. The refundable deposit depends on investigation and trial results, highlighting the balance between fairness and accountability.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala High Court has set a new precedent, making waves in legal circles with its stance on bail conditions for those accused of property damage through trespass.
In a significant move, the court now suggests that accused individuals must deposit the amount equivalent to the damages as a condition for obtaining bail, a guideline that could reshape legal protocols.
Justice PV Kunhikrishnan emphasized the dual role of such deposits, serving as deterrence against vandalism and ensuring victim compensation, while also being refundable if the accused is exonerated. The legal community is keenly watching as this unfolds, predicting a potential decline in vandalism cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Outrage Erupts Over Vandalism of B.R. Ambedkar Statue on Republic Day
Political Tensions Flare Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism in Punjab
Salman Khurshid Condemns Vandalism of Ambedkar Statue Amidst Political Turmoil
Anurag Thakur Labels AAP 'Anti-Dalit' Amid Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
Delhi BJP Rallies Against AAP Amid Ambedkar Statue Vandalism