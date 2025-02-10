Left Menu

Kerala High Court's 'Legal Pinch' on Bail: Taming Trespass and Vandalism

The Kerala High Court suggests that individuals accused of trespassing and damaging private property should deposit damages as a bail condition. This 'legal pinch' aims to deter vandalism. The refundable deposit depends on investigation and trial results, highlighting the balance between fairness and accountability.

The Kerala High Court has set a new precedent, making waves in legal circles with its stance on bail conditions for those accused of property damage through trespass.

In a significant move, the court now suggests that accused individuals must deposit the amount equivalent to the damages as a condition for obtaining bail, a guideline that could reshape legal protocols.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan emphasized the dual role of such deposits, serving as deterrence against vandalism and ensuring victim compensation, while also being refundable if the accused is exonerated. The legal community is keenly watching as this unfolds, predicting a potential decline in vandalism cases.

