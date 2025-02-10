Supreme Court's Hot-Button Cases: Guns, Gender, and Governance

The U.S. Supreme Court's current docket encompasses high-stakes issues ranging from firearm regulations to the rights of transgender youths. As the new term progresses, significant rulings on gender identity, healthcare directives, and the reach of federal agencies are anticipated.

Among the highlighted cases, the court's conservative faction signaled support for Tennessee's restrictions on gender-affirming care, a decision that could set wide-reaching precedents. Similarly, debates on untraceable 'ghost guns' and challenging limits on firearms trafficked to Mexico are underway.

Additionally, the court faces jurisdictional dilemmas over federal control, such as the legal standing of Planned Parenthood funding and the conditions surrounding TikTok's operation in the U.S. Rulings in these sectors will have pronounced impacts on national policy and individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)