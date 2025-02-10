Dramatic Fire Incident in Noida Leaves Two Injured

A dramatic incident unfolded in Noida when Abhijeet, a 22-year-old with a criminal record, set himself on fire, resulting in critical injuries. His friend, Muskan, was also burned while attempting to extinguish the flames, according to police reports.

Abhijeet, involved in various criminal activities including smuggling and theft, had poured petrol on himself before igniting it at his residence in JJ Colony, Sector 9. Both victims were rushed to the district hospital by locals. Due to severe burns covering over 70 percent of his body, Abhijeet was transferred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further treatment.

Police revealed that Abhijeet's family mentioned his ongoing struggle with illness-induced depression, possibly leading to this extreme act. Muskan remains hospitalized in Noida as investigations continue into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)