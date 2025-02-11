Left Menu

Empowering Villages: Uttar Pradesh's Gram Chaupal Initiative

Uttar Pradesh's Gram Chaupal initiative, led by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, has resolved over 4.67 lakh issues since December 2022. Held every Friday, these meetings in two gram panchayats per development block are transforming rural development by addressing village-level grievances and engaging over 84.34 lakh villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:49 IST
In a significant move towards rural development, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced that the Gram Chaupal initiative has successfully resolved more than 4.67 lakh issues since its inception in December 2022.

Through a series of posts on social media platform X, Maurya highlighted that the campaign, run by the Rural Development Department, has organized 1.24 lakh Gram Chaupals, with active participation from over 84.34 lakh villagers. This initiative marks a substantial step towards improving village life.

These Chaupals, occurring every Friday across various gram panchayats, are instrumental in addressing local grievances. Maurya emphasized the need for regularity in these gatherings, ensuring the continuous progression of rural upliftment across Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

