Musk's Mega Bid: OpenAI's Potential Return to Open-Source

A consortium of investors, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, has made a staggering $97.4 billion offer to acquire the nonprofit organization that controls artificial intelligence company OpenAI, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday.

The offer was submitted by Musk's attorney, Marc Toberoff, as confirmed by the report. Musk emphasized the need for OpenAI to revert to its foundational principles of open-source development and safety as a force for good, affirming their commitment to this cause.

OpenAI has yet to issue a response regarding this substantial bid, as requests for comment by Reuters remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)