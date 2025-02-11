Left Menu

Musk's Mega Bid: OpenAI's Potential Return to Open-Source

A billionaire-led consortium, spearheaded by Elon Musk, has proposed a $97.4 billion acquisition of the nonprofit governing artificial intelligence firm OpenAI. This move aims to steer OpenAI back to its original open-source mission, with a focus on safety and positive impact, as per Musk's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:22 IST
consortium

A consortium of investors, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, has made a staggering $97.4 billion offer to acquire the nonprofit organization that controls artificial intelligence company OpenAI, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday.

The offer was submitted by Musk's attorney, Marc Toberoff, as confirmed by the report. Musk emphasized the need for OpenAI to revert to its foundational principles of open-source development and safety as a force for good, affirming their commitment to this cause.

OpenAI has yet to issue a response regarding this substantial bid, as requests for comment by Reuters remained unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

