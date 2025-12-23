Left Menu

Investment Consortium's Bold Bid for PIA Privatization

A consortium led by Arif Habib Corp. made the highest bid of 115 billion rupees for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines. The consortium includes Fatima Fertiliser Company, City Schools, and Lake City Holdings. This bid indicates a significant move towards transforming the national carrier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:43 IST
Investment Consortium's Bold Bid for PIA Privatization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An investment consortium spearheaded by Arif Habib Corp. has emerged as the top bidder in the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines, offering a substantial 115 billion rupees ($411 million), according to state television reports.

Included in the consortium are notable players such as Fatima Fertiliser Company, a prominent fertiliser manufacturer, City Schools, a leading private school network, and Lake City Holdings Limited, a real estate firm.

This strategic maneuver underscores a pivotal shift in the management of the national carrier, marking an important milestone in Pakistan's aviation sector.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025