Investment Consortium's Bold Bid for PIA Privatization

An investment consortium spearheaded by Arif Habib Corp. has emerged as the top bidder in the privatization process of Pakistan International Airlines, offering a substantial 115 billion rupees ($411 million), according to state television reports.

Included in the consortium are notable players such as Fatima Fertiliser Company, a prominent fertiliser manufacturer, City Schools, a leading private school network, and Lake City Holdings Limited, a real estate firm.

This strategic maneuver underscores a pivotal shift in the management of the national carrier, marking an important milestone in Pakistan's aviation sector.