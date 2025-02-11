Trump's Executive Push: Redefining FCPA Enforcement

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at bolstering U.S. economic competitiveness by pausing prosecutions related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) of 1977. The order, which directs the Justice Department to halt enforcement, aims to implement revised guidelines offering 'reasonable' enforcement.

According to a White House fact sheet, the move seeks to provide U.S. companies with strategic commercial advantages worldwide, curbing the 'excessive, unpredictable' nature of FCPA enforcement that puts American firms at a disadvantage globally. Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office, with reporters present.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is tasked with issuing new FCPA enforcement guidance that supports American competitiveness. The White House argues that 'overenforcement' of the FCPA has harmed U.S. businesses by preventing them from engaging in globally common practices. The order also highlights the strategic importance of critical minerals and key infrastructure projects for U.S. national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)