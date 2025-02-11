Left Menu

Trump's Executive Push: Redefining FCPA Enforcement

President Trump has signed an executive order to pause prosecutions of American firms under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) of 1977, aiming to enhance U.S. economic competitiveness. The order mandates revised enforcement guidelines, easing constraints that reportedly disadvantage U.S. businesses internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 04:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 04:24 IST
Trump's Executive Push: Redefining FCPA Enforcement

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at bolstering U.S. economic competitiveness by pausing prosecutions related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) of 1977. The order, which directs the Justice Department to halt enforcement, aims to implement revised guidelines offering 'reasonable' enforcement.

According to a White House fact sheet, the move seeks to provide U.S. companies with strategic commercial advantages worldwide, curbing the 'excessive, unpredictable' nature of FCPA enforcement that puts American firms at a disadvantage globally. Trump made the announcement in the Oval Office, with reporters present.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is tasked with issuing new FCPA enforcement guidance that supports American competitiveness. The White House argues that 'overenforcement' of the FCPA has harmed U.S. businesses by preventing them from engaging in globally common practices. The order also highlights the strategic importance of critical minerals and key infrastructure projects for U.S. national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025