Tumult in Justice Department: Civil Rights Lawyers Resign Over Investigation Sideline
Four senior civil rights lawyers from the U.S. Justice Department resigned after being sidelined from investigating a Minnesota woman's fatal shooting. These resignations come amid dissatisfaction with the department's Trump-aligned priorities and a broader pattern of career official departures under the administration.
In a recent shake-up at the U.S. Justice Department, four senior civil rights lawyers have resigned following a decision to exclude their unit from a critical investigation. The probe concerns the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by a U.S. immigration officer.
The lawyers, who held supervisory positions within the Civil Rights Division's criminal section, were informed by division head Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump appointee, that they would not be involved in leading the investigation. This decision, along with changes under the Trump administration that reshaped the division's priorities, were key factors in their decision to leave.
The Justice Department confirmed the resignations, noting that the departure notices and early retirement requests were made prior to the investigation issue. The broader context reflects ongoing disruption within the department, known for career official dismissals under Trump's tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
