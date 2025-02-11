Hong Kong Challenges U.S. Tariff Moves at WTO

Hong Kong is set to challenge recent U.S. tariffs by lodging a formal complaint at the World Trade Organization, asserting that the U.S. has disregarded the city's status as a separate customs territory. Chief Secretary Eric Chan announced the move, criticizing the tariffs as inconsistent with WTO regulations.

The tariffs, which impose a 10% duty on goods from Hong Kong, come amid U.S. President Donald Trump's broader efforts to target Chinese imports. The U.S. also suspended and then quickly resumed inbound mail from China and Hong Kong, sparking confusion among retailers and shipping companies.

The U.S. imposed these measures, including removing the "de minimis" duty exemption for packages under $800, to curb the influx of fentanyl and chemicals into the country. The decision follows the U.S. revocation of Hong Kong's special trade status, which has further strained relations between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)