Hong Kong Challenges U.S. Tariff Moves at WTO

Hong Kong plans to file a complaint against recent U.S. tariffs at the World Trade Organization. The city argues the U.S. ignored its separate customs status. Tensions have risen after the U.S. imposed 10% tariffs and revoked Hong Kong's special trading privileges due to China's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 08:07 IST
Hong Kong is set to challenge recent U.S. tariffs by lodging a formal complaint at the World Trade Organization, asserting that the U.S. has disregarded the city's status as a separate customs territory. Chief Secretary Eric Chan announced the move, criticizing the tariffs as inconsistent with WTO regulations.

The tariffs, which impose a 10% duty on goods from Hong Kong, come amid U.S. President Donald Trump's broader efforts to target Chinese imports. The U.S. also suspended and then quickly resumed inbound mail from China and Hong Kong, sparking confusion among retailers and shipping companies.

The U.S. imposed these measures, including removing the "de minimis" duty exemption for packages under $800, to curb the influx of fentanyl and chemicals into the country. The decision follows the U.S. revocation of Hong Kong's special trade status, which has further strained relations between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

