Lok Sabha's Fishy Debate: National Importance Questioned

In a recent Lok Sabha session, the significance of parliamentary inquiries was spotlighted by Speaker Om Birla, who stressed that all questions bear national importance. This assertion was made during a discussion initiated by BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who raised a query regarding fishery development in Bihar.

Rudy, who had not queried in Question Hour for some time, jestingly asked if Speaker Birla consumed fish. Birla responded by affirming his vegetarian lifestyle. The discussion took a lighter turn with Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's supplementary question alluding to JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, reminiscing about inquiries into Hilsa fish.

Despite the humor, Speaker Birla maintained decorum, urging MPs to keep the focus on the substantive matters of the query. The interplay highlighted the balance of levity and seriousness in parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)