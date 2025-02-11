Left Menu

Lok Sabha's Fishy Debate: National Importance Questioned

During a Lok Sabha session, Speaker Om Birla emphasized the national importance of all parliamentary questions after BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy's inquiry into fisheries, humorously noting his vegetarianism. Trinamool Congress' Kalyan Banerjee's supplementary question referenced JD(U)'s Lalan Singh inquiring about Hilsa fish, prompting Birla to redirect focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:49 IST
Lok Sabha's Fishy Debate: National Importance Questioned
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Lok Sabha session, the significance of parliamentary inquiries was spotlighted by Speaker Om Birla, who stressed that all questions bear national importance. This assertion was made during a discussion initiated by BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy, who raised a query regarding fishery development in Bihar.

Rudy, who had not queried in Question Hour for some time, jestingly asked if Speaker Birla consumed fish. Birla responded by affirming his vegetarian lifestyle. The discussion took a lighter turn with Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee's supplementary question alluding to JD(U)'s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, reminiscing about inquiries into Hilsa fish.

Despite the humor, Speaker Birla maintained decorum, urging MPs to keep the focus on the substantive matters of the query. The interplay highlighted the balance of levity and seriousness in parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025