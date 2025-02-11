Polish Forces on High Alert Amid Russian Air Strikes on Ukraine
In response to Russian air strikes on Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft were activated to protect areas near the threatened zones. The Polish armed forces are closely monitoring the situation and remain on standby for any immediate reactions.
In a proactive measure following Russian air strikes on Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft were mobilized on Tuesday to ensure the safety of areas near threatened zones.
The Operational Command of the Polish armed forces confirms that it is closely observing developments and maintaining full readiness for an immediate response.
The announcement, shared on the social platform X, underscores Poland's commitment to regional security amid heightened tensions.
