Polish Forces on High Alert Amid Russian Air Strikes on Ukraine

In response to Russian air strikes on Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft were activated to protect areas near the threatened zones. The Polish armed forces are closely monitoring the situation and remain on standby for any immediate reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:52 IST
In a proactive measure following Russian air strikes on Ukraine, Polish and allied aircraft were mobilized on Tuesday to ensure the safety of areas near threatened zones.

The Operational Command of the Polish armed forces confirms that it is closely observing developments and maintaining full readiness for an immediate response.

The announcement, shared on the social platform X, underscores Poland's commitment to regional security amid heightened tensions.

