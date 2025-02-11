Left Menu

Delhi High Court Moves Engineer Rashid's Bail Plea Forward

The Delhi High Court postponed hearing jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea concerning the forum to decide his bail in a terror funding case. The court awaits further instructions from the Supreme Court confirming the NIA court's jurisdiction. Rashid seeks expedited resolution, citing jurisdictional challenges.

The Delhi High Court deferred the hearing of jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, known as Engineer Rashid, concerning his bail plea in a terror funding case until February 24. Justice Vikas Mahajan postponed the proceedings after learning the Supreme Court had clarified that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court can address the bail plea.

Rashid had earlier filed a petition with the High Court, claiming he lacked a proper forum for his bail plea following his election to the Lok Sabha, as the current NIA court does not cater to MPs or MLAs. The development follows Rashid being granted a short custody parole to attend Parliament on February 11 and 13.

The Baramulla MP has been in Tihar Jail since 2019, accused of funding separatist and terror groups. The Supreme Court's clarification was necessary as earlier judgments allocated such cases to specialized MP/MLA courts. Rashid is pushing for the expedited handling of his bail plea.

