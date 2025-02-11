Bomb Disposal Squad Defuses Mortar Shell in Akhnoor Sector
A mortar shell was discovered and safely defused by a bomb disposal squad in Akhnoor sector. Locals found it in Partap Canal near Namandar village around 10 am. Police acted swiftly, summoning a bomb disposal team that defused the explosive without incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A bomb disposal squad successfully defused a mortar shell discovered in the Akhnoor sector, police authorities reported Tuesday.
The discovery occurred around 10 am when attentive locals spotted the mortar shell in Partap Canal, located near Namandar village, officials confirmed.
Police swiftly arrived at the scene after receiving the report, promptly deploying a bomb disposal squad that managed to defuse the explosive safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Thwarts Major Crime with Arrests of Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Members
Punjab Police Foil Deadly Plot: Kaushal Chaudhary Gang Arrested
Delhi Police Crack Ghazipur Mystery: Two Arrested over Charred Body
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Strike Major Blow to Smuggling Network
Delhi Police Launches QR Code Initiative for 2025 Election Day Instructions