Bomb Disposal Squad Defuses Mortar Shell in Akhnoor Sector

A mortar shell was discovered and safely defused by a bomb disposal squad in Akhnoor sector. Locals found it in Partap Canal near Namandar village around 10 am. Police acted swiftly, summoning a bomb disposal team that defused the explosive without incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bomb disposal squad successfully defused a mortar shell discovered in the Akhnoor sector, police authorities reported Tuesday.

The discovery occurred around 10 am when attentive locals spotted the mortar shell in Partap Canal, located near Namandar village, officials confirmed.

Police swiftly arrived at the scene after receiving the report, promptly deploying a bomb disposal squad that managed to defuse the explosive safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

