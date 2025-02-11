Hamas Hostage Delay Throws Ceasefire into Crisis

The fragility of a six-week ceasefire is under threat following an announcement by Hamas delaying the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza this weekend. The news has exacerbated tensions in the region, particularly among Israelis who anxiously observed the previous hostage exchanges this past weekend.

Such developments have deepened the fear for Gazans, with many displaced Palestinians having returned to their homes amid continuing uncertainty. Family members of hostages have expressed their growing despair as talks for the next phase of the ceasefire, aimed at releasing more hostages, face complications.

The delay, which Hamas blames on Israel's non-compliance with the ceasefire terms, serves as a warning signal to Israel, according to the militant group. International pressure from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt is mounting to salvage the deal, with the ceasefire now hanging in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)