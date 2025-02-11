Left Menu

Hamas Hostage Delay Throws Ceasefire into Crisis

Hamas's announcement to delay the release of Israeli hostages has strained the fragile ceasefire, threatening the potential end of a 16-month war. The delay has caused despair among Israelis and fear in Gaza as the international community pushes for the deal's continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:18 IST
Hamas Hostage Delay Throws Ceasefire into Crisis
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The fragility of a six-week ceasefire is under threat following an announcement by Hamas delaying the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza this weekend. The news has exacerbated tensions in the region, particularly among Israelis who anxiously observed the previous hostage exchanges this past weekend.

Such developments have deepened the fear for Gazans, with many displaced Palestinians having returned to their homes amid continuing uncertainty. Family members of hostages have expressed their growing despair as talks for the next phase of the ceasefire, aimed at releasing more hostages, face complications.

The delay, which Hamas blames on Israel's non-compliance with the ceasefire terms, serves as a warning signal to Israel, according to the militant group. International pressure from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt is mounting to salvage the deal, with the ceasefire now hanging in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025