Kerala's Wildlife Conundrum: Politics vs. Practical Solutions
Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran criticizes the opportunistic politics surrounding the human-animal conflict, revealing the state budget's focus on mitigating this issue. He announces new initiatives, including antivenom distribution and ecological measures, while urging the amendment of the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act to protect human lives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In the face of rising human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala, Forest Minister A K Saseendran has called out opportunistic political maneuvers, emphasizing the state budget's comprehensive approach to addressing the issue.
He outlined government programs aimed at resolving these conflicts, including an innovative antivenom distribution initiative and strategies for ensuring wildlife's access to food and water.
Furthermore, Saseendran championed amending the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, advocating for more effective management of threatening animals, as Kerala strives to protect its communities and natural ecosystems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement