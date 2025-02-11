Kerala's Wildlife Conundrum: Politics vs. Practical Solutions

In the face of rising human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala, Forest Minister A K Saseendran has called out opportunistic political maneuvers, emphasizing the state budget's comprehensive approach to addressing the issue.

He outlined government programs aimed at resolving these conflicts, including an innovative antivenom distribution initiative and strategies for ensuring wildlife's access to food and water.

Furthermore, Saseendran championed amending the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, advocating for more effective management of threatening animals, as Kerala strives to protect its communities and natural ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)