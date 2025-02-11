Left Menu

Escalation in Poltava: Drone and Missile Strikes Hit Key Infrastructure

The Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched 124 drones and up to 19 missiles in overnight strikes targeting gas production facilities in the Poltava region. The air force successfully intercepted 57 drones, while electronic warfare likely diverted 66 others from reaching their intended targets.

In the latest escalation of tensions, the Ukrainian military has revealed that Russia deployed 124 drones and 19 missiles in a series of overnight attacks. The strikes, which targeted gas production facilities, have highlighted vulnerabilities in Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Despite the onslaught, Kyiv's air force managed to shoot down 57 of the incoming drones, preventing significant damage. Military sources suggest that electronic warfare measures were instrumental in preventing 66 additional drones from reaching their intended targets.

This assault marks a significant intensification in hostilities, underscoring the strategic importance of Ukraine's Poltava region in the ongoing conflict. The attacks on energy infrastructure could have ripple effects, affecting gas supplies and economic stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

