In the latest escalation of tensions, the Ukrainian military has revealed that Russia deployed 124 drones and 19 missiles in a series of overnight attacks. The strikes, which targeted gas production facilities, have highlighted vulnerabilities in Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Despite the onslaught, Kyiv's air force managed to shoot down 57 of the incoming drones, preventing significant damage. Military sources suggest that electronic warfare measures were instrumental in preventing 66 additional drones from reaching their intended targets.

This assault marks a significant intensification in hostilities, underscoring the strategic importance of Ukraine's Poltava region in the ongoing conflict. The attacks on energy infrastructure could have ripple effects, affecting gas supplies and economic stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)